 MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

When the adjoining forest areas of Shivpuri and Sheopur come under Kuno's administration, monitoring cheetahs that stray into these areas will become easier.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  Forest department has approved the proposal to expand the Kuno National Park area. The gazette notification is likely to be issued in the following days, said a senior officer of forest department. On getting the necessary permission, the Kuno will get an additional 540 square kilometer area from the territorial forests of neighbouring Shivpuri and Sheopur districts. This will provide Kuno more land for its cheetah project.

Currently, the national park is spread in an area of over 1,200 square kilometers. When the adjoining forest areas of Shivpuri and Sheopur come under Kuno's administration, monitoring cheetahs that stray into these areas will become easier. Moreover, currently the sought area of Shivpuri and Sheopur are territorial forest. Once these areas come under the jurisdiction of Kuno , they would be developed as per cheetah habitat requirements.

Kuno National Park had submitted the expansion proposal last year to include areas of nearby jungles within Shivpuri and Sheopur limits. Kuno National Park had sent a proposal to the forest department seeking expansion of its area by including some areas of nearby jungles within the limits of Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.   

Read Also
VIDEO: Two Youths Perform Stunts On Moving Thar At MP's Jiwaji University Campus, Leave The Steering...
article-image

Activists seeks SIT probe into Cheetah death

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police Commissioner’s Resignation; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police Commissioner’s Resignation; VIDEO

The Kuno National Park has received the autopsy report of lone free-ranging cheetah Pawan who was found dead in a nullah recently. The report has pointed out drowning as the possible reason for Pawan's death. Meanwhile, Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has written a letter to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member secretary, seeking SIT probe into the death of Cheetah Pawan.  

Dubey also demanded removal of Kuno field director Uttam Sharma and district forest officer Thirukural. He claimed that head of forest force (HoFF) Asim Shrivastava had summoned Uttam Sharma to Bhopal to prepare the draft of the forest department’s tender and it was during this period that Cheetah Pawan went missing and died subsequently. This shows gross negligence towards Cheetah project, said the activist He further said that the forest department had silently formed a committee to probe Pawan’s deaths but it would be better that NTCA constitutes its own probe panel. Without getting the autopsy report, Uttam Sharma reached the conclusion that Pawan had died due to drowning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years