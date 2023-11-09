MP: Killer Of Shopkeeper Falls Into Police Dragnet In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the culprit who shot dead a shopkeeper.

According to reports, the police got a tipoff on November 4 that a shopkeeper was shot at in Ishanagar area of the city, and he sustained severe injuries.

Immediately after reaching the spot of the incident, the police sent the injured to the Chhatarpur district hospital where he died.

Afterwards, the superintendent of police Amit Sanghi set up a team to search for the 25-year-old criminal, resident of Ishanagar.

The police team arrested the criminal who, during interrogation, confessed to committing the crime. The police also seized the country-made gun that he used to commit the crime.

