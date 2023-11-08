 MP: Kartikeya Campaigning In Budhni
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, son of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bherunda (Nasrullaganj): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son, Kartikeya, is campaigning in Budhni Vidhan Sabha constituency for his father.

Kartikeya has visited many rural areas and interacted with the people. His mother, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, has also appealed to women to vote for the BJP candidate.

A large number of people were present at the public rallies of Kartikeya.

He said he had sought for the BJP as a party worker, and people would vote for the Chief Minister, keeping in mind his welfare schemes.

