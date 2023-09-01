 MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Sudden Appearance At Prabhat Jha’s House Raising Eyebrows
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Scindia Makes Sudden Appearance At Prabhat Jha’s House, A Confidential Conversation Possible  | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a visit to former state president of BJP Prabhat Jha on Friday. The unexpected visit has erupted a suspicion of private conversation on the pretext of lunch. 

Former state president of BJP Prabhat Jha was once an outspoken opponent of Scindia and called him the biggest land mafia.

Scindia today suddenly reached Jha's house in Murar and on the pretext of having lunch, chatted with him in a closed room. This is the first time that Scindia has visited Jha's house in Gwalior.

It is worth noting that Jha is considered an opponent of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Currently, the command of MP elections has been handed over to Tomar.

Amidst this scenario, Scindia's visit to Jha's house has become a topic of discussion in the political circles. 

article-image

Scindia calls it courtesy visit

Jyotiraditya Scindia, regarding the meeting at Prabhat Jha's house, said, “This is a courtesy visit. Due to lack of time, we were  unable to meet. Today, when I had spare time, I came to Prabhat ji’s house. We sat together and had lunch and also talked.”

Prabhat Jha said that he has met Scindia after a long time. Scindia  has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

“There are no complaints between us because it is election time. We had a discussion about how can the party win in such situtaion.”

Regarding One Nation One Election, Prabhat Jha said that it is a big step by Prime Minister Modi. Holding simultaneous elections will save time. Within a month, all elections from college to Parliament will be completed. This will lead to development, progress and prosperity of the country.

