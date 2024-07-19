MP July 19 Monsoon Updates: Weather System Intensifies; Expect Heavy Downpour For Next 4 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Since the monsoon's arrival on June 21, Madhya Pradesh has seen varying rainfall patterns. While the western part of the state has received 7% more rainfall than usual, the eastern part is experiencing drought-like conditions with 19% less rainfall.

Overall, the state has recorded 6% less rainfall than the average expected by this time of the season. As per the meteorological department, the average rainfall should have been 11.8 inches by now, but only 11.1 inches have been recorded. However, with the forecast of heavy rains over the next four days, this deficit is likely to be reduced.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall continued in the state. Bhopal experienced intense rainfall for about an hour, resulting in 38 mm (1.5 inches) of rain. Gwalior recorded the highest rainfall at 3 inches, followed by Mandla with 1.7 inches. Districts like Raisen, Chhindwara, Rewa, Sagar, and Malanjkhand in Balaghat also witnessed significant rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 11.1 inches of rainfall so far, accounting for 30% of the total monsoon quota. The current weather systems, including the monsoon trough, cyclonic circulation, and western disturbance, are creating a strong setup for thunderstorms and rainfall. This is expected to result in heavy rainfall across the state over the next four days.

IMD Bhopal indicated that the monsoon trough is passing through Guna, with the influence of the western disturbance and cyclonic circulation also playing a role. Additionally, a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is active and is likely to advance.

Due to these factors, several districts in Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days. On Friday, regions such as Rajgarh, Raisen, Harda, Betul, and Balaghat are likely to receive heavy rain.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

July 20: Heavy rains can be expected in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Dewas, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla and Balaghat districts.

Mild to light rains can be expected in major cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

July 21: Heavy rains can be expected in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Dewas, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain, Panna, Dhar, Anuppur, Guna, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

July 22: Heavy rains can be expected in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Dewas, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain, Panna, Dhar, Anuppur, Guna, Alirajpur and Jhabua.