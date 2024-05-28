 MP: Jabalpur Woman Alleges Harassment And Attempted Attack With Sword By Miscreant, Seeks Police Intervention
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing turn of events, Rekha Sondhiya, a resident of Medical Bhairav Nagar, Jabalpur has approached the authorities seeking assistance in dealing with an ongoing harassment issue, however, her complaint has been ignored. She alleged that a miscreant, identified as Rajit Soni, has been harassing her and entered her house with a sword to kill her.

According to her complaint lodged at the Tilwara Police Station in Jabalpur, she alleged that Rajit Soni has been relentlessly harassing her and extorting money from her household.

Rekha, who resides separately from her husband with her children, claimed that Soni frequently intrudes into her home and demands for money. The situation has escalated to the point where she feared for her safety and that of her family.

Rekha’s complaint was not heard by the officials.

After this, her father reached the SP office and lodged his complaint and demanded action.

(More details awaited)

