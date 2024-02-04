MP: Jabalpur Police Builds 'Neki Ki Deewar' Inside Police Station To Bridge The Gap Between Uniform Bearers & Public (WATCH)

MP: Jabalpur Police Constructs 'Neki Ki Deewar' Inside Police Station To Bridge The Gap Between Uniform Bearers & Public (WATCH) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): It has been seen that the common man has as much fear for the police as he has for the criminals. To tackle this problem, Jabalpur Police has adopted a unique method to eliminate the fear of the police from the mind of the common man. Jabalpur Police is helping the poor and needy through a ‘Neki ki Deewar’ (Wall of Goodness), which is basically a room in Gorakhpur police station, full of things like clothes, shoes, books, etc.

This initiative of Jabalpur Police has become a topic of discussion all around.

Toys, books, shoes, the Wall of Goodness has everything

The Gorakhpur police station of Jabalpur looks almost like the office of a social welfare organisation. Toys, books, shoes, slippers and even clothes are available for poor children and other needy people in a room here. The room has been named ‘Neki ki Deewar’ or Walll of Goodness. The room has been made inside the police station premises by station in-charge Mahadev Nagotiya with the tagline “Sirf wardi hi nahi, hamdardi bhi” (Not only uniform but also sympathy).

Talking about the initiative, TI Nagotiya told the media that the entire staff of Jabalpur Police provides the goods and items to be kept in the Wall of Goodness. Be it a birthday or a wedding party at someone's house, these police personnel will be available on that day. It is often seen that people leave old clothes, shoes, slippers and other necessary things in the "Wall of Goodness", but new items have been kept in the Wall of Goodness built by the Jabalpur Police.

People appreciate the initiative

Janvi Yadav, one of the people who received goods from the ‘Wall of Goodness’ said, “If we want to establish better relations between the police and the general public, then the police need to take such steps because even today there is less sympathy and more fear towards the police in the minds of the general public. This initiative is a good step to bring people closer.”