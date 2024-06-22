MP: Jabalpur Man Goes Missing During Haj Pilgrimage, Saudi Authorities Report His Demise; Family Seeks Clarity

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man from Jabalpur has gone missing after embarking on a Haj pilgrimage to Mecca a week ago. His family received information on Saturday, from the Saudi administration indicating his demise, but they are yet to receive conclusive proof or details about the circumstances.

The Saudi administration has informed Israr Ahmed's son about his father's demise, requesting necessary documentation for the funeral rites. However, the family is distressed as they have not yet received conclusive proof of Israr Ahmed's death.

Israr Ahmed, residing in the Miloniganj area of Jabalpur, last communicated with his son Ajim on June 15, marking their final conversation before his disappearance.

The family is deeply troubled by the lack of information regarding his whereabouts and has urgently sought help from local authorities. They have reached out to the Jabalpur collector and have also written letters to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, pleading for assistance in locating their missing father.

The situation has caused significant anxiety among Israr Ahmed's relatives, who remain hopeful for his safe return while grappling with the uncertainty surrounding his sudden disappearance during the sacred pilgrimage.