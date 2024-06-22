MP: Class 9 Girl Ends Life By Jumping From 8th Floor Due To Feeling Alone Without Friends In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 9th grade girl ended her life by jumping from the eight floor of a residential building in Gwalior on Saturday, reportedly due to feeling she had no friends.

The girl, identified as Varsha Sharma, from Kendriya Vidyalaya school, ended her life by jumping from the eighth floor of The Legacy Apartment in Gola Ka Mandir. The student had left home, telling her family she was going to meet a friend named Muskan at Dussehra Maidan, but ended up at the apartment where her friend was attending a dance class.

The girl was seen sitting and crying for some time at the apartment. Muskan, worried about her behavior, informed her father over the phone, expressing concern that she might take a drastic step. Unfortunately, by the time her family arrived at the apartment, the girl had already jumped from the eighth floor.

She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. They are currently investigating the incident, with initial findings suggesting it might be a case of suicide. However, the family alleges foul play and claims it was a murder.

Muskan mentioned that she received a message from Varsha saying "GOODBYE." When Muskan asked why Varsha sent that message, Varsha replied that she had no friends. The police are now investigating what happened between Muskan and Varsha that led to this tragic outcome.

Komal Kishore Tiwari, the girl's father, is a soldier stationed in Amritsar, Punjab. He lives with his wife Laxmi, daughter Varsha Sharma, and son in Kunj Vihar Colony, Phase-2, Gola Ka Mandir. Varsha was a ninth-grade student at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The police are also trying to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.