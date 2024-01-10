MP IPS Reshuffle: Jaideep Prasad Is New ADG Intelligence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government transferred three senior IPS officers late on Tuesday. Adarsh Katiyar, Additional Director General of Police has been posted as ADG Telecom. Jaideep Prasad, ADG Narcotics has been shifted as ADG Intelligence. Ajay Pandey, SP CM Security, has been posted as Commandant, 23rd Battalion, Special Security Force.

In the meantime, Sameer Kumar Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vidisha has been appointed as SP CM Security.

Notably, last week on Friday, the state underwent IAS reshuffle. Asheesh Singh, the collector from Bhopal, took over Illayaraj T. as the new collector for Indore. As the new Bhopal collector, Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh will assume the role.

The Indore collector has been replaced as the Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation by Illayaraja T.

Gopal Chandra Dad has been appointed the new collector for the Rewa division, replacing Anil Suchari, who was fired from his position. Notably, regional meetings are being planned while Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also visited Rewa. Prior to the Chief Minister's getting here, the former collector for the Rewa division has been replaced.

The newly appointed Labour Commissioner is Sanjay Gupta. In the past, he was the General Administration Department's Secretary.

With his appointment as Labor Commissioner, Shreekant Banot will now be responsible for the additional duty of investing in rural and urban areas. He used to work in the General Administration Department as a secretary.

Saurabh Kumar Suman was replaced as the new Collector of Jabalpur on Thursday by IAS Officer Deepak Kumar Saxena.