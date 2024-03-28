MP: Internal Squabbling Hits Party After Ex-MLA Joins BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling has gripped BJP immediately after former legislator from Patan assembly constituency in Jabalpur Neelesh Awasthi joined the party.

Former minister and present legislator Ajay Vishnoi has posted an audio clip of Awasthi on social media. In the audio, Awasthi is heard talking to party workers before joining the BJP. In the audio, Awasthi was heard using abusive words against Vishnoi.

In the audio, Awasthi was also heard cursing the Congress saying although he had been working for the Congress for years, he did not get anything.

The name of former chief minister Kamal Nath has also cropped up in the audio. The name of former minister Sanjay Pathak was also used. According to the audio, it is Pathak who was trying to take Awasthi to the BJP.

About the audio, Vishnoi said he had brought the truth to the public.

Ex-MP, two former MLAs join BJP

Former MP from Bhind Ramlakhan Singh, former legislator from Khargapur Ajay Yadav and former legislator from Patan Neelesh Awasthi defected to the BJP on Thursday. Chief Minsiter Mohan Yadav and party’s state unit president VD Sharma admitted them into the party. Yadav said that the number of members in the BJP family was increasing, and that those who had joined the party would be given due respect.