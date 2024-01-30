MP: Interim Budget Ready With Wish List, Key Stake Holders Keep Fingers Crossed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation eagerly awaits the Union government's interim Budget on February 1, various key stakeholders in Bhopal, including the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), and employee unions, are ready with their wish lists. The significance of this interim budget is heightened by its timing just before the 2024 general elections. Each group, representing different sectors of society, is poised to present their demands and aspirations, seeking targeted policies to address their specific concerns.

BCCI is calling for a National Retail Trade Policy, while BKS is looking forward to comprehensive Farmers’ Welfare Policy. The employees' union is pushing for amenities for senior citizens and retired employees. Additionally, they are also seeking a medi-claim policy for taxpayers and a policy aimed at ensuring agriculture becomes a profitable venture.

National Retail Trade Policy

BCCI General Secretary Ajay Devnani stated, “The MSME sector demands a National Retail Trade Policy for the rapid development of the sector, which provides maximum employment and contributes 40 per cent to the country's GDP. One Nation-One License Policy, E-Commerce Policy, are also on the list, along with an increase in the income tax exemption limit.”

Ajay Devnani, general secretary BCCI

Farmers’ Welfare Policy

“There must be a Farmers Welfare Policy in the interim budget, especially given its timing before the general election. The government should take initiatives to make agriculture a profitable business. There must be processing plants for crops as the state is seeing bumper production; this will strengthen the economy of the state.”

Kamal Singh Anjana, state president BKS

Medi-claim policy for taxpayers

“This interim budget is crucial, being before the general election. It should be employment-oriented and growth-oriented. Similarly, the government should come up with medi-claim policy for taxpayers as per the slabs. Besides, the government should also give subsidies to low-income groups for constructing small houses.”

Aditya Manya Jain, MD, Kalpataru Multiplier Ltd