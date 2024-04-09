MP: If Digvijaya Wins Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Gets Benefit, As RS Seat Will Go To Party

Digvijay Singh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

It is the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency on which all eyes are set after the Chhindwara seat.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha (RS) member Digvijaya Singh is contesting the election from Rajgarh.

Singh is in the fray for the Lok Sabha (LS) election, although he has nearly two and a quarter years of tenure in the RS.

So, it does not matter whether Singh loses or wins the LS election, because in any case he remains a member of the either House of Parliament.

The BJP is also facing the same situation about the election of Singh.

If the BJP candidate loses the election in Rajgarh, the party may get a jolt, but it will make no difference in its total number of members in the LS and in the RS.

If Singh wins the LS election, he has to resign from the membership of the RS. The seat will go to the BJP.

Two RS members are contesting the LS election in the state. Besides Singh, another RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia is in the fray.

Both Scindia and Singh were elected to the RS in 2020. Once these two leaders win the LS election, both the seats will go to the BJP.

If Singh wins, the BJP will get an extra seat in the RS. In the state assembly, the BJP has 166 members and the Congress has 66. Against this backdrop, the BJP will win both the seats.