MP IAS Officer Shaves Head To Donate Hair For Young Cancer Patient | FP photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli Municipal Corporation commissioner Savita Pradhan recently shaved her head to donate her hair for a young girl battling cancer.

Their bond began over Facebook, where Pradhan connected with the young girl. During one of their interactions, the child remarked, "Ma'am, I really love your hair."

Understanding the emotional toll of hair loss caused by chemotherapy, Savita decided to shave her head so a custom wig could be crafted for the child.

She publicly said that she would perform her official duties without any hesitation, scarves or head coverings.

Pradhan told the Free Press that she had indeed shaved her head and donated her hair to the girl. "It is, however, not true that the girl was on her deathbed. People are just sensationalising it and making it go viral," she said.

"Getting one's head shaved or donating hair to someone isn't a great deed," she posted on her Facebook account after the story went viral in the media.