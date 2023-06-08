MP: IAS Officer Niyaz Khan Urges Muslims To Protect Cows, Oppose Religion Conversion Amid Damoh School Controversy

Niyaz Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when Damoh School's Hijab controversy created stir across the state, IAS Officer Niyaz Khan, known for his literary work, recently shared a tweet, advising Muslims to protect cows and oppose religious conversions.

Khan wrote, "Muslim brothers, become cow protectors. Oppose religious conversions. Do not force anyone to change their religion. It is prohibited in Islam. If possible, adopt vegetarianism, it would be a commendable effort. However, vegetarianism cannot be enforced. Let every Muslim maintain cordial relations with Brahmins."

Recent Tweets by Niyaz Khan

On June 7, Khan tweeted, "In every interview of mine or on tweets about the greatness of Brahmins, four to five percent of Brahmins oppose me. They even resort to disrespectful language. But the happy news is that the majority of Brahmins in the entire country support my book. I cannot understand why those few Brahmins are upset with me."

Khan's Balanced Perspective

Khan does not exclusively favor Brahmins but often presents a balanced perspective in his tweets.

Just two days ago, he tweeted, "Many times, when I see a Brahmin brothers across the country involving in abusive language against me on public platforms, I ponder over who made this situation possible for those who were considered the most qualified. The words of nectar used to flow from the mouths of Brahmins. How did this situation come to be? The issue needs to be handled."