MP: I-T Searches At Trident Group Underway In Budhni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The search by the Income Tax department, Punjab, against the Trident Group was underway in Budhni. The Madhya Pradesh I-T department has provided two officers and 12 income tax officers to the sleuths of the Punjab I-T department.

The search is likely to continue for one or two days or can stretch to some more days. “We have no information about what is going on in the search. We have only provided the requisite manpower on the request of the Punjab I-T department,” a senior MP I-T department officer said.

It was learnt that seizure of incriminating documents suggesting large scale tax evasion is underway. It was also learnt that the I-T teams have also covered a hotel and the Bhopal-based corporate office of the group. It would be only on the last day of search that the amount of tax evasion done by the group could be known. The search against the group was also conducted in Punjab as well.