 MP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family Sleeping Inside; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family Sleeping Inside; Visuals Surface

MP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family Sleeping Inside; Visuals Surface

The accused truck driver and conductor have been arrested.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck lost control, broke through the divider, and rammed into a shanty in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The family sleeping inside had a narrow escape.

The accused truck driver and conductor have been arrested.

The visuals show the broken grill of the divider lying on the road, leading to congestion. The truck was badly damaged, with the front glass shattered into pieces and the bonnet crushed.

Read Also
Watch VIDEO: Snake Spotted In Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express, Panicked Passengers Leave Their...
article-image

According to information, a speeding truck went out of control and rammed into a roadside shanty at around 4 am on Saturday. The family was sleeping inside. Fortunately, they all were saved. Police rescued the family from the wrecked hut. The truck was operating without a number plate. It is worth noting that loading vehicles running without number plates are used for mining sand illegally from the riverbank.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell Recover ₹4.48 Lakh From Various Financial Frauds In Pulwama
J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell Recover ₹4.48 Lakh From Various Financial Frauds In Pulwama
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video

"We were sleeping when suddenly a truck hit our shanty. We were shocked to see the ruins. Policemen reached the spot and arrested the driver and conductor," said the girl, a member of the survivor family.

It is suspected that the accused driver was highly drunk when he lost control over the steering wheel. The police are questioning them, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 5-Foot Long Russell Viper Spotted In Classroom At Govt School In MP; Panic Among Students &...

VIDEO: 5-Foot Long Russell Viper Spotted In Classroom At Govt School In MP; Panic Among Students &...

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Assures Party Will Review 6-Time MLA Ramniwas Rawat's Loss In Vijaypur;...

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Assures Party Will Review 6-Time MLA Ramniwas Rawat's Loss In Vijaypur;...

MP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family...

MP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For High-Tech Gaushala In Bhopal; New Courses On...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For High-Tech Gaushala In Bhopal; New Courses On...

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Result: What Helped Congress' Mukesh Malhotra Defeat BJP Minister & 6-Time MLA...

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Result: What Helped Congress' Mukesh Malhotra Defeat BJP Minister & 6-Time MLA...