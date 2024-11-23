MP Horror: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadside Shanty In Jabalpur, Gives A Nightmare To Family Sleeping Inside; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck lost control, broke through the divider, and rammed into a shanty in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The family sleeping inside had a narrow escape.

The accused truck driver and conductor have been arrested.

The visuals show the broken grill of the divider lying on the road, leading to congestion. The truck was badly damaged, with the front glass shattered into pieces and the bonnet crushed.

According to information, a speeding truck went out of control and rammed into a roadside shanty at around 4 am on Saturday. The family was sleeping inside. Fortunately, they all were saved. Police rescued the family from the wrecked hut. The truck was operating without a number plate. It is worth noting that loading vehicles running without number plates are used for mining sand illegally from the riverbank.

"We were sleeping when suddenly a truck hit our shanty. We were shocked to see the ruins. Policemen reached the spot and arrested the driver and conductor," said the girl, a member of the survivor family.

It is suspected that the accused driver was highly drunk when he lost control over the steering wheel. The police are questioning them, and further investigation is underway.