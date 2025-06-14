 MP Horror! Mistaken To Be Sister-In-Law, 20-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped In Guna; 8 Arrested
She was mistaken as her sister-in-law and was abducted by 8 miscreants

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
MP Horror! 20-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped After Abduction Blunder In Guna, 8 Arrested | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna. The victim reported that she was mistaken as her sister-in-law and was abducted by 8 miscreants.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded in Guna's Myana police station area. Around 1 o'clock in the night, 6 youths forcibly barged into the victim's house. Two remained in the courtyard below, while four youths climbed up to the roof.

Threatened and dragged the victim to forest

The miscreants allegedly threatened with a sickle, intimidated her and dragged the victim towards the forest. According to the woman, two more individuals were already present in the forest. Accused's conversation revealed that they had come to abduct the victim's sister-in-law, but had mistakenly kidnapped her in the darkness of night.

According to the victim's statement, upon realising the error three of the perpetrators were escorting her back home. During which, one of the accused identified as Sonu attempted to sexually exploit her.

The accused allegedly raped her on her way back to home

The victim said " I screamed loudly, he punched me in the mouth and tied a cloth. He threatened that if I make any noise, he will kill me". The accused allegedly raped her on her way back to home. The other two miscreants reportedly tried to stop the accused.

According to information, after the incident, they left the victim at the drain near her home and fled the scene. The woman managed to reach her home and narrated the entire ordeal to her family. Her family recognised 6 of the accused who had come to their house stating the frequently visited a local farm.

The police have started investigation by registering a case under kidnapping, rape and other sections on the victim's report. Under the direction of SP Ankit Soni the accused were searched. Acting promptly upon a tip, 8 youths of village Simrod, police station Bamori were arrested.

