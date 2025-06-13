 Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

The police investigations indicate that the accused were connected to big drug syndicate active in Bhopal and were addicted to marijuana

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the first charge sheet has been filed against the prime accused Farhan and his aide Sahil in the high profile rape and blackmailing case, cops are yet to identify persons who supplied marijuana and drugs to them.

The police investigations indicate that the accused were connected to big drug syndicate active in Bhopal and were addicted to marijuana. It came to fore that Ali forced one of the victims to smoke marijuana and then left her alone with Farhan in a room where he raped her.

The accused also used to organise parties where they smoked marijuana, consumed drugs and forced the victims for the same. In fact, three-member panel of National Commission for Women also mentioned the use of marijuana by the accused and has instructed the police to identify the suppliers.

Read Also
New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...
article-image

Police officials suspected that the accused used to get marijuana from peddlers active in Ashoka Garden and Bag Sewania. However, no further investigation was carried out to identify the peddlers.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Police officials said that charge sheet had been filed against Farhan and Sahil in connection under POCSO Act, Freedom of Religion Act and other relevant sections registered at Bag Sewania police station.

The 250-page charge sheet includes statements of 57 witnesses and is attached with details of seizures and other details of the accused. It also includes counselling report of the minor victim at One Stop Centre and Child Welfare Committee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...