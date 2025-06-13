Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the first charge sheet has been filed against the prime accused Farhan and his aide Sahil in the high profile rape and blackmailing case, cops are yet to identify persons who supplied marijuana and drugs to them.

The police investigations indicate that the accused were connected to big drug syndicate active in Bhopal and were addicted to marijuana. It came to fore that Ali forced one of the victims to smoke marijuana and then left her alone with Farhan in a room where he raped her.

The accused also used to organise parties where they smoked marijuana, consumed drugs and forced the victims for the same. In fact, three-member panel of National Commission for Women also mentioned the use of marijuana by the accused and has instructed the police to identify the suppliers.

Police officials suspected that the accused used to get marijuana from peddlers active in Ashoka Garden and Bag Sewania. However, no further investigation was carried out to identify the peddlers.

Police officials said that charge sheet had been filed against Farhan and Sahil in connection under POCSO Act, Freedom of Religion Act and other relevant sections registered at Bag Sewania police station.

The 250-page charge sheet includes statements of 57 witnesses and is attached with details of seizures and other details of the accused. It also includes counselling report of the minor victim at One Stop Centre and Child Welfare Committee.