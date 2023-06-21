MP Horror: Miscreants Push Woman From Moving Train After She Stopped Them From Clicking Her Pictures In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants allegedly pushed a woman and her nephew out from a moving train after she stopped them from recording her videos in Gwalior on Tuesday night.

The injured woman and youth are said to be residents of Jharkhand.

According to the information, the incident took place in Surat Express. The age of the injured woman and man is said to be 40 and 22, respectively.

This train was going from Muzaffarpur to Gujarat.

Boarded the train from Lucknow

According to the injured girl, they had boarded the train from Lucknow. During the night, three men started teasing her, recording videos and photographs. When she stopped them, they started fighting and finally threw her down from the moving train.

Special team set for investigation

SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said that the police got information about a young man and a woman lying on the side of the railway track near Bilua, then the force reached there and took both the injured to the hospital.

The investigation is being done by registering a criminal case against three unknown people in this matter. A special team has been sent for this. The name of the injured youth has been said as Madan Paswan, said the SP Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel.