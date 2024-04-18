 MP Horror: Grandma Kills 4-Day-Old Disabled Granddaughter In Desire Of A Boy
The deceased infant’s mother has demanded strict punishment for her mother-in-law who has been arrested.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident has come to fore from Gwalior, where a grandmother allegedly ended the life of her four-day-old granddaughter by strangling her, police said on Thursday. The shocking crime unfolded as the granddaughter was born with physical disability while the grandmother desired for a grandson. This disappointment led to the old woman committing the heinous crime.

According to information, the incident took place on March 27, when the grandmother, identified as Premlata, was sleeping in the hospital with the newborn. She took advantage of the absence of other family members and suffocated the infant to death by pressing her throat. The next morning, when the baby was found dead, she tried to play it as natural death.

article-image

The kid was born just four days ago on March 23 at Gwalior’s Kamlaraja Hospital and suffered from disability.

Father attempted to cover up the crime

According to reports, the baby's father initially attempted to cover up the crime to protect his mother, but eventually, the truth came to light. Upon conducting a post-mortem examination, on pressure from the newborn’s mother, Kajal, authorities confirmed the cause of death as strangulation, exposing the grandmother's involvement in the tragic event.

article-image

Gwalior CSP Ashok Singh Jadaun said that the accused grandmother has been arrested by the police, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The baby's mother has demanded strict punishment for her mother-in-law.

