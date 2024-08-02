MP Horror: 16-Yr-Old Murdered Over Old Rivalry, Accused Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy who had an old rivalry with another person in TT Nagar was allegedly stabbed to death by him in the area on Thursday late night, the police said. The accused has been arrested. However, his parents have alleged misconduct by police.

According to police, the incident took place in Arjun Nagar slum of TT Nagar on Thursday late night. TT Nagar ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey told Free Press that deceased Brijkant Pandey (16) had enmity with Sonu Batham (18) over who would reign supreme in Arjune Nagar. As both of them were anti-social elements, they again scuffled on Thursday following which Batham reached TT Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against Pandey.

Pandey was detained by the police and the cops called up his parents requesting them to turn up at the police station. As claimed by the police, Pandeyís parents refused to come to the police station.

On Thursday late night, Pandey was discovered dead near his house and stab wounds were found on his chest. The residents of the colony rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. When police quizzed Sonu, he confessed to killing Pandey to seek revenge.

Pandey's kin allege misconduct

Pandeyís parents have alleged that when they refused to turn up at the police station, the police personnel handed over Pandey to Batham and Batham killed him in a fit of rage. They have demanded action against the police personnel involved in the action. Meanwhile, when Free Press spoke to TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam, he refuted the claims.