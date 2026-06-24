MP High Court Seeks Report After 8 Tigers Die In A Month At Kanha Tiger Reserve Due To CDV |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 8 tigers have died within a month at Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve due to canine distemper virus (CDV), raising serious concerns over wildlife health and safety measures in the protected area.

High court takes serious note

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed concern over the deaths.

A division bench of Justice Anand Pathak and Justice BP Sharma has directed the Central and State governments to take joint and effective steps to prevent further infections and ensure proper treatment and containment measures.

The court has also asked authorities to submit a detailed status report and explain steps being taken, including quarantine measures for dogs, which are suspected to be a possible source of infection. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 9.

Petition raises concern over wildlife safety

The matter came before the court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Subrat Chakraborty. The petition highlighted gaps in disease monitoring and biosecurity systems in tiger reserves.

The petitioner said that wildlife protection laws, including the Wildlife Protection Act, Project Tiger guidelines, and norms set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), require strict health monitoring and disease control mechanisms.

Read Also One More Tiger Succumbs To Canine Distemper Virus In Kanha; Toll Reaches Seven

Tigers identified in the deaths

According to the petition, the deaths took place between April and May 2026 and include tigress T-122 (Sunaina), tigress T-141 (Amahi), her four sub-adult cubs, and young male tiger T-220 (Mahavir). Two other adult male tigers were also found dead during the same period.

Court stresses need for action

The court observed that any lapse in protecting India’s wildlife heritage would not be acceptable and emphasised strict compliance with conservation protocols to prevent further loss of wildlife.