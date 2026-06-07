Tiger Rescued In Kanha Tiger Reserve, Suspected To Be Suffering From Canine Distemper Virus

Tiger Rescued In Kanha, Suspected To Be Suffering From Canine Distemper Virus | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tiger was rescued from the Kisli range of Kanha Tiger Reserve as it was behaving abnormally. Forest officials suspect that it is suffering from the dreaded Canine Distemper Virus.

After being rescued on Friday evening from the Kisli range, the tiger is being treated at the treatment facility of the Mukki range. Blood samples were taken and sent to a laboratory for examination. So far, the report is awaited.

Interacting with Free Press, Deputy Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Prakash Kumar Verma said that forest officials and tourists spotted the tiger showing abnormal behaviour.

It was walking very slowly. After keeping it under observation, a decision was taken to tranquillise the tiger and rescue it. The tiger is two to three years old.

Notably, some time back, a tigress and four cubs died due to Canine Distemper Virus carried by dogs in Kanha. Following this, Kanha officials are on a mission to vaccinate dogs living in nearby villages.

Notably, six tigers have died due to Canine Distemper Virus in Kanha so far. A tigress and its four cubs died due to this virus some time back.