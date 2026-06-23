One More Tiger Succumbs To Canine Distemper Virus In Kanha; Toll Reaches Seven | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One more tiger died due to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) in Kanha Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. It was around three years old. With this, seven tigers, including four cubs of 11 months each, have died due to CDV in Kanha.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamurthy confirmed the death of a three-year-old tiger due to CDV in Kanha.

He said that in view of the spread of the CDV virus, around 2,900 dogs have been vaccinated in the hamlets surrounding Kanha. Almost 100 dogs are still left for vaccination.

He informed that a dog vaccination drive has also been started in other tiger reserves of the state. Dogs are carriers of CDV disease among felines.

When an unvaccinated dog eats the leftover meat of a kill made by a tiger, and when the tiger again eats the prey meat, it is likely to get affected by CDV disease.

As far as the death of the three-year-old tiger is concerned, it was spotted with CDV-like symptoms in the first week of the month and was rescued. Since the rescue, it had been under treatment by wildlife doctors.

Tigers lost to CDV in Kanha this year so far

The 11-month-old male cub was the first victim of CDV disease in Kanha. It died on April 21. Later, another 11-month-old cub died on April 23. After this, on April 25, an 11-month-old tigress passed away due to the disease.

On April 29, an 11-month-old male tiger died. On April 29, an eight-year-old tigress succumbed to the disease. On May 19, a six-year-old tiger fell victim to the disease and passed away. On June 23, a three-year-old tiger died due to CDV disease.