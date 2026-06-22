Bhopal Municipal Corporation Garbage Truck Gutted In Fire On Raisen Road | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage truck operating without valid fitness, insurance and Regional Transport Office (RTO) permit documents caught fire on Raisen Road on Sunday night, narrowly averting a major mishap.

The incident occurred near a university gate while the vehicle was returning from the Aadampur garbage landfill, according to BMC transport officials.

BMC Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabishta Zaki alleged that of around 1,700 operational vehicles, nearly 500 lacked complete documentation, and many BMC drivers did not possess commercial licences.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke suddenly began billowing from beneath the driver's cabin as the truck was moving along the busy road. The driver immediately pulled the vehicle to the roadside and escaped safely. BMC workers and passersby attempted to control the fire using bottled water, but the flames spread rapidly.

Serious regulatory violations exposed

A review of official transport records after the incident revealed that the BMC vehicle had been operating without mandatory legal clearances for years. The truck's fitness certificate had reportedly expired in 2021, while its third-party insurance lapsed in 2019. Records also showed that the vehicle did not possess a valid permit.

Inquiry underway

BMC Additional Commissioner Varun Awasthi said that officials have been directed to launch an inquiry into the incident and the apparent violations in the maintenance and operation of the municipal fleet.