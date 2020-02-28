MP High Court notices to Kamal Nath govt, State Election Commission for delay in civic body polls

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and State Election Commission for not holding civic body polls on time and sought an answer in two weeks.

Division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla issued the notices on a PIL filed by Bharat Parikh, a former corporator.

"There are clear provisions in the Constitution that elections of urban bodies should be held before the completion of term of previous elected representatives. But the poll schedule has not been announced even after completion of the term of elected representatives of 100 urban bodies including Indore Municipal Corporation," the petitioner's lawyer, Pushyamitra Bhargava, told reporters.

This, the PIL said, was a violation of constitutional provisions.