MP High Court Lifts Stay On MPPSC Main Exam 2025; Clears Way For Test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay on the MPPSC State Service Main Examination 2025, allowing the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to go ahead with the exam.

The decision brings relief to thousands of candidates who had been waiting for the examination to be rescheduled.

The Matter

The legal dispute began after the results of the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 were declared. Several candidates approached the High Court, alleging that the commission did not publish category-wise cut-off marks. They also claimed that meritorious candidates from reserved categories were not considered against unreserved posts.

The petitions further challenged the rules under which candidates who received age relaxation or other benefits were not allowed to shift to the unreserved category. The petitioners argued that these rules were not constitutionally valid.

While hearing the case, the High Court had issued interim orders on March 25, 2025, and April 2, 2025, putting the Main Examination on hold.

After this, MPPSC submitted the category-wise cut-off marks to the court in a sealed cover and requested that the stay be removed. However, the court directed the state government and the commission to file detailed replies on all the issues raised in the petitions.

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The state government and MPPSC later submitted their responses, but the petitioners argued that several important questions had not been answered properly. As a result, the final hearing was delayed for several months.

The matter came up before the Division Bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice on June 16, 2026, and was listed for final arguments on June 18.

Although the petitions were listed on Thursday, they could not be heard during the day. Before the court rose, the petitioners' lawyers requested that the stay on the Main Examination be removed so that the exam could be held, while the remaining legal issues could be decided later.

Accepting the request, the High Court called the lawyer representing MPPSC and directed the commission to conduct the Main Examination. The court has fixed the next hearing in the case for July 17, 2026.

With the stay now lifted, the way has been cleared for MPPSC to announce the Main Examination schedule. The decision has raised hopes among thousands of candidates who have been waiting for the exam for several months.