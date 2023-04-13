MP: High Court Jabalpur orders suspension of Chhindwara SP till further orders

Jabalpur High Court | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A double judge bench of Jabalpur High Court has ordered suspension of Chhindwara SP for failure to execute arrest warrant. Annoyed with SP’s carelessness, the court ordered the DGP to suspend SP Vinayak Verma.

In the order to DGP, the bench said that a non-bailable warrant was issued against respondent project director of National Highway Authority of India Chhindwara on March 28, this year. Instead of complying with the non-bailable warrant, the SP replied to the court that the said respondent had been transferred and hence the non-bailable warrant could not be executed.

The court found that the SP took the orders lightly. Taking a harsh step, the court ordered that the officer be suspended till court’s further order and also instructed the DGP to execute the non-bailbale personally.

Petitioner’s advocate V P Nema told Free Press that the respondent was the project director of the National Highway Authority of India. A case was filed against the project director for acquiring 1,254 square-feet land of religious organisation ‘Tulsi Ramayan Sankirtan Mandal’for the road.

The NHAI cleared compensation of 636 square-feet of land, while the compensation for the remaining 618 square-feet was still pending.

In August 2018, the High Court issued orders to the NHAI to pay the pending compensation. As the order was never implemented, the petitioners filed a Contempt of Court case and on March 28, 2023, the Court ordered the SP to execute the non-bailable warrant.