MP: Indore on top in state in generating ABHA IDs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the campaign to prepare the maximum number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, city health officials claimed to have prepared over 13.7 lakh accounts in Indore district which is the highest in the state followed by Chhindwara, Sagar, and Bhopal.

Moreover, health officials have also asked private institutions and health service providers to get themselves registered with ABHA to serve the purpose of digital mission to provide all health-related information with a single click.

Addressing a media workshop on Wednesday, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that over 13.7 lakh ABHA addresses have been generated in Indore, so far.

“Everyone will have to get their registered ABHA address as it will help in keeping all health records in a paperless manner and also to get the information of health providers digitally. We are targeting to register the entire population in ABHA i.e. about 42 lakh in the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said, “The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is a three-pronged programme-generation of ABHA ids, health care professional registry, and health facility registry in which not only the individuals but all the health care service providers including private doctors, hospitals, clinics, sonography centres, medical stores, pathologies, and others need to get themselves registered.’

She added that they are targeting to register as many as 6,072 health facilities in the district and about 228 have already registered including 209 government health facilities.

The officials also added that for creating ABHA ID, beneficiaries will have to enter mobile number linked with Aadhaar card but in case mobile is not linked then Aadhaar card would suffice.

The workshop was coordinated by IEC in-charge Manisha Pandit in which regional director (health) Dr Sharad Gupta, deputy director Dr HN Nayak, Dr Santosh Sisodiya, Dr Tarun Gupta, Dr Amit Malakar, and district coordinator (Ayushman Bharat) Rahul Choukse were present.

MP in top four in generation ABHA

According to health officials, Madhya Pradesh stands fourth in generating ABHA with 1.40 crore accounts. Andhra Pradesh is on the top of the list by creating 3.85 crore ABHA accounts, Kerala is on second position with 2.21 crore and Uttar Pradesh has generated 1.43 crore accounts under the scheme.

