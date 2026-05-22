MP High Court Allows Second Autopsy Of Twisha Sharma's Body At AIIMS Delhi | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Friday, granted permission for the second autopsy of Twisha Sharma’s body at AIIMS Delhi.

According to information, the High Court directed that the fresh post-mortem examination should be conducted by a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

The Court also instructed authorities to preserve Twisha Sharma’s body until the fresh post-mortem is conducted.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the deceased's husband Samarth Sharma, Mrigendra Singh, reportedly argued that ordering a second post-mortem could reduce public trust in doctors of the state.

Retired Judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of the late Twisha Sharma, has broken her silence. And what she said has added an explosive new twist to an already deeply disturbing case.



She claims the videos are doctored. The audios are doctored. She says police sat right in front… https://t.co/VS2C1AOV76 — G K Gourav (@GouravGKRepots) May 22, 2026

On the other hand, Advocate General Prashant Singh, appearing on behalf of the state government, told the court that the government has no objection to a second autopsy.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with Twisha Sharma’s family continuously demanding a fair investigation and a fresh medical examination into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Notably, the family had raised doubts over the first post-mortem report and demanded a fresh examination for a fair investigation.

The case has been under discussion for the past several days, with the family continuously demanding justice and a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

MP government allows CBI probe

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department on Friday also issued a notification allowing a CBI investigation into the death case of Twisha Sharma.

Earlier on Thursday, the police headquarters had prepared a proposal and sent it to the Home Department, after which the state government gave approval for the CBI probe.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Madhya Pradesh government recommending CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma death case, her cousin Meenakshi Sharma says, "This is definitely a ray of hope for us because nothing fair is happening here. We hope that the CBI will conduct a fair a investigation… pic.twitter.com/YEWbg89pJy — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

In the notification, the Home Department accepted the demand made by Twisha Sharma’s family and stated that the CBI will conduct a detailed investigation into the case.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Madhya Pradesh government recommending CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma death case, her uncle Lokesh Sharma says, "We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier.… pic.twitter.com/aus0lmZKh9 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

A day earlier, Twisha Sharma’s family met Mohan Yadav and requested a CBI inquiry into their daughter’s death.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the family of full support from the state government and said every possible effort would be made to ensure justice in the case.