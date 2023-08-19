MP: Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain occurred in Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Seoni district in last 24 hours. Tawa and Bargi dams sludge gates have been opened. Jabalpur and Chhindwara recorded 150mm rainfall while Seoni recorded 120mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

The water of Tawa Dam reaches Narmada river. As a result, water level of Narmada river will increase in Narmadapuram. This water will move ahead and fill Indira Sagar dam in Khandwa district. It will affect Narmada river’s water level in Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Harda, Dewas, Sehore and Raisen.

For the first time in this monsoon season, the gates of Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram were opened on Saturday. Water was released from the dam by opening 5 gates up to 5 feet. Due to heavy rain in the catchment area and water released from Sarani dam, the water level of Tawa dam has risen.

The gates of Bargi dam were opened for the third time this season. The level of the dam, built in Jabalpur, has reached 421.75 metres. The dam is 92% full.

Bhopal received light to moderate rain for second consecutive day on Saturday.

Alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in districts like Chhindwara, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dewas, and Khandwa in next 24 hours.

Alert has also been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur.

Senior meteorological department official Ved Pratap Singh said, “Due to low pressure area developed in Bay of Bengal, system has been developed and precipitating in form of rain in Madhya Pradesh.”

