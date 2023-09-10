MP: Heavy Rain Damages Over 12 Houses In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain damaged more than a dozen houses in Morena district last night, official sources said on Sunday. There was, however, no loss of human life or loss of livestock.

The district administration estimated the loss for giving financial aid to those whose houses collapsed. According to regional Agricultural Research Centre, the district received 174 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the minimum temperature fluctuated between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. The district has, so far, received 841mm rainfall in the current monsoon.

The rainfall which began on Saturday night continued till morning on Sunday. According to reports, four houses collapsed in Badokhar area in the city.

A Neem tree adjacent to the house of Manoj Dandotiya caved in ten feet below the surface, which caused damaged to his house.

In Gothiapura area in Chhounda village, more than six mud houses collapsed. Those who were living in these houses took shelter in Aganwadi centres. A team of district administration rushed to the spot to estimate the loss.

