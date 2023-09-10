 MP: Heavy Rain Damages Over 12 Houses In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Heavy Rain Damages Over 12 Houses In Morena

MP: Heavy Rain Damages Over 12 Houses In Morena

Despite the heavy rainfall, the minimum temperature fluctuated between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
MP: Heavy Rain Damages Over 12 Houses In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain damaged more than a dozen houses in Morena district last night, official sources said on Sunday. There was, however, no loss of human life or loss of livestock.

The district administration estimated the loss for giving financial aid to those whose houses collapsed. According to regional Agricultural Research Centre, the district received 174 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the minimum temperature fluctuated between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. The district has, so far, received 841mm rainfall in the current monsoon.

The rainfall which began on Saturday night continued till morning on Sunday. According to reports, four houses collapsed in Badokhar area in the city.

A Neem tree adjacent to the house of Manoj Dandotiya caved in ten feet below the surface, which caused damaged to his house.

In Gothiapura area in Chhounda village, more than six mud houses collapsed. Those who were living in these houses took shelter in Aganwadi centres. A team of district administration rushed to the spot to estimate the loss.

Read Also
MP: Washable Apron Work At Jhansi Junction, Shaan-e-Bhopal Express Train Cancels 18 Trips
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC