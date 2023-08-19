MP: Handicapped Woman Falls While Boarding Moving Train, Hospitalised

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A handicapped woman, who was trying to board a moving train at the Satna railway station on Saturday noon, fell on the platform and sustained grievous injuries, official sources said. Sources added that the woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

People present at the railway platform told the media that the Janta express had arrived at the Satna station. It was about to leave the station at 12 pm. As it began moving, a woman who was handicapped, tried to board it. As the coach of the train she was trying to enter into was jam-packed, she fell on the platform and sustained grievous injuries. The Government railway police (GRP) were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent the woman to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the handicapped woman is said to be stable, the police said.