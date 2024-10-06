 MP: Gwalior-Sheopurkala Gauge Conversion Begins
Under the project, gauge conversion in Sheopurkalan will be completed by July 2025.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After gauge conversion between Jaura Alapur and Kailaras stations in Morena district, the newly constructed railway section was inaugurated and the extended service of three new trains was flagged off by union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through video conferencing on Sunday.

With this, the Gwalior-Sheopurkala (188 kms) gauge conversion project, which will cost 2,355 crore and whose construction of its 61-km track has been completed, was formally inaugurated on Sunday. Under the project, gauge conversion in Sheopurkalan will be completed by July 2025. Union minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Morena MP Shivmangal Singh Tomar were also present.

In his address through video conferencing, Vaishnaw said, “The project will help to upgrade infrastructure for socio-economic development of Morena district, boost industrial development in the region, generate employment opportunities, reduce cost of transportation of goods and increase the number of trains.

This line will soon be extended to Kota.” He added, “A provision of Rs 1,4700 crore has been made for development of railways in Madhya Pradesh in this year's budget.”

Dream comes true Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Jaura is getting a gift, which the people of this region were dreaming of for long.

Today, a history is being written in the development of Madhya Pradesh with this gauge conversion. Now, we are eagerly waiting for this railway line to be extended to Kota.”

Welcome move

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said, “People of region have struggled for a long time for this gauge conversion. Today, with the expansion of this rail service, Jaura Alapur and Kailaras will be connected to the mainstream of development.”

