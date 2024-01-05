MP: Gwalior Mela To Get International Recognition, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Mela is going to get international recognition, because it had also attracted the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gwalior Mela on Thursday. The Mele is claimed to be over 100 years old and people of the area have attachment with it.

The CM said that he wanted to decentralise arrangements and work shall be done with the commitment for development. To uplift the situation of youths and women, work shall be done with the intention of Prime Minister, he said. He added that the Mela is the reflection of our culture and civilisation. These Melas help us to join and connect with others since ancient times.

He said that the Mela will be given historic value and at present 50pc rebate has been given in sales tax, on purchases from the Mela. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Mela have a history of over 100 years and after Covid era, it had gained Rs 1000 crore business.

Model cowshed to come up

Addressing at Lal Tipara cowshed, after dedicating tin shed and road work of the cowshed, the CM said that the cowshed will be prepared like a model in the state. And also a work plan will be prepared to establish such cowsheds in other parts of the state. He also announced to provide

Rs 5 crore to the cowshed. He stated that in the cowshed, a CNG plant worth Rs 31 crore will be constructed with CSR fund. The cowshed will get more money to run the work in the shed.

CM takes part in Jan Aabhar Yatra

CM Mohan Yadav participated in Jan Aabhar Yatra at Gwalior to express gratitude to people. The Chief Minister showered flowers on them. The Jan Aabhar Yatra ended at Satnamar Chauraha Murar, where local people honoured the CM by weighing him against fruits.

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also joined him in the Jan Aabhar Yatra. It began from Gole Mandir and reached Satnamar Chauraha Murar, passing through Kalpi Bridge. Along the route, a large number of women, common people and distinguished citizens accorded an unprecedented and heartfelt welcome to the CM.