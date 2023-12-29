MP: Gwalior Mayor Shobha Sikarwar Returns Municipal Corporation's Car Citing Poor Financial Condition Of The Civic Body (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior Mayor Shobha Sikarwar Returns Municipal Corporation's Car Citing Poor Financial Condition Of The Civic Body |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an unconventional move, Gwalior Mayor Dr. Shobha Sikarwar, on Thursday, returned the car given to her by the Municipal Corporation citing the poor financial condition of the civic body.

Talking to the media, Sikarwar said that she returned the diesel car given to her by the corporation for visiting and taking stock of work around the city in order to help the body cut some expenses.

She said, “The condition of the Municipal Corporation is very bad. That is why, realising my responsibility, I have decided to reduce some expenses. First of all I have decided not to travel by Municipal Corporation vehicle.”

She further added that the corporation is not receiving any help from the government due to which the employees have not received their salaries. “The financial condition of the Municipal Corporation is really serious because no help is being received from the government nor any kind of finance is being given to the Municipal Corporation. This is the reason why the employees working in the Municipal Corporation are not even getting their salaries,” she said.

“That is why from today onwards I will not travel in the diesel vehicle given by the Municipal Corporation and will also appeal for full cooperation from all the officials. The corporation will also take care that there is no unnecessary expenditure so that the employees working in the corporation can be paid for their work,” Sikarwar further said.

Commissioner says, 'Have no idea'

On the other hand, Gwalior Municipal Commissioner Harsh Singh said that he does not have any information on this topic yet. “You (media) have informed me about this matter, let me understand it first and then let's talk,” he told the media.

Notably, Sikarwar is the first Congress Mayor of Gwalior in the past 57 years.