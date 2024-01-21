MP: Gwalior Man Set Example Of Cleanliness, Cleans Tobacco Stains From Roads (WATCH) | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior man was seen setting an extraordinary example of cleanliness in the city as he has been cleaning the stains of tobacco, paan and others spitted on the road, with his own hands for the last several years. He has been captured in a video cleaning the roads on Sunday.

In fact, Udaybhan Rajak, a resident of Gwalior, works for a private job. Since 2018, he has been taking out 2 hours daily for cleaning tobacco stains from roads.When asked about the inspiration, Udaybhan said, “In 2018, at the red light of an intersection, I saw some people chewing and spitting gutka on the road. It looked so dirty that a foreigner started to make faces and judge indians. Since then I decided to do this.”

Rajak said that for the last 5 years, he has been going to the city intersection around the temple complex or the area around the school for 2 hours every day. He stops people from spitting on the roads and also cleans the stains with brush and water in front of them. This act of his also makes people realise their mistakes.

About Ramlala

Udaybhan said that Lord Ram is going to be consecrated in Ayodhya, on this occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to clean their temples. Inspired by him, now Udaybhan has turned his cleanliness campaign towards temples. Apart from this, he goes to clean four temples every day and after this, if there is time left, he is also seen on the streets explaining things to the people along with cleaning. Udaybhan is an example for those people who go in groups and get photographs taken in the name of cleanliness and in a small area, many people get involved in making the clean place even cleaner.