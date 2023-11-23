MP: Gwalior Leads With 1,047 Dengue Cases; Bhopal Reports 790

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of dengue are on rise in various parts of the state. Gwalior is leading with 1047 dengue cases followed by Bhopal which has reported 790 cases since January this year. Indore has reported 430 dengue cases.

In the state capital, 70% of 790 cases were reported in the last two months- September and October. District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey,” Of the 790 dengue cases reported since January 1 till date this year, 70 per cent were reported in September and October. However, now it is on decline as only 5 cases were reported on Thursday.”

While around 170 new dengue patients were detected in September, in October 272 people were found positive of the dengue. This month so far 185 dengue patients have been found in the city. The areas from where the dengue cases are being reported include Rajendra Nagar, Kumhar Muhalla, Bairagarh, Kotwali, Budhwara, AIIMS campus, Awadhpuri and Gandhi Nagar.

For the last 3 months, workers of the District Malaria Office and employees of the Health Department have been conducting larva and fever surveys. This year 11,491 tests have been conducted. Survey of 3,97,594 houses has been done. So far, dengue larvae have been found in 29,437 houses. ?

So far, Gwalior is leading the state with 1047 dengue cases. In all 71 new patients were reported on Thursday. Indore reported 430 dengue cases this year; this is double compared to last year. Maximum 136 cases were reported in September and 159 in October. In November, 48 positives were found in 22 days. In Jabalpur, till November this year, 170 dengue positive cases have been found.

Dengue cases of last 5 years in Bhopal

Years dengue cases

2019 1895

2020 74

2021 781

2022 675

2023 790