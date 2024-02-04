 MP: 'Govt Trying To Spread Politics Of Hatred,' Says State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari On Tabling Of UCC Bill In Uttarakhand Assembly
To corner Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his home turf, the State Congress Committee brainstormed about the four seats of Gwalior-Chambal region on Sunday.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heated debate has erupted all over the country after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s statement that the committee formed to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill has completed its work and it will be implemented in the state "soon". Congress leaders have termed it as "DCC-dividing civil code". 

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, who reached Gwalior on Sunday for the preparations of Lok Sabha elections, said that the attitude of the government is to spread new politics of hatred in the country. “I believe that this will create a situation of discrimination among the students and youth of different sections. And by doing so they are taking the country towards anarchy,” he said.

Meeting held to win crucial Gwalior-Chambal region

The Congress Party has increased its activism regarding the Lok Sabha elections. To corner Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his home turf, the State Congress Committee brainstormed about the four seats of Gwalior-Chambal region in the meeting of the Lok Sabha Screening Committee. State President Jitu Patwari, State Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, former minister Jaivardhan Singh had one to one discussions with the top leaders of the area and potential candidates in the meeting. The draft of the meeting has been submitted to the Central Committee by this screening committee. 

After the crushing defeat in the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress Party has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The members of the Congress Screening Committee are continuously reviewing the results of different divisions regarding how the Congress can get maximum seats in the state.

