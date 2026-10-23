MP Govt To Grant Industry Status To Fisheries Sector; ₹40,000 Crore Investment Proposals, 3.5 Lakh Jobs Expected | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has announced plans to give fisheries the status of an industry and make the sector a major contributor to the state's economy. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the fisheries sector would be linked with food processing and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to provide incentives and benefits similar to those available to other industries.

The announcement was made during the National Fisheries Conference held at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal. The Chief Minister also released the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Investment and Export Guide with a single click to encourage private investment and exports.

मध्यप्रदेश में लाएंगे नई नीली क्रांति, दोगुना करेंगे मत्स्य उत्पादन... आज भोपाल में माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री राजीव रंजन सिंह जी एवं माननीय केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री प्रो. एस.पी. सिंह बघेल जी की उपस्थिति में नेशनल ‘Fisheries Investors & Exporters Conclave-2026’ का शुभारंभ कर, देश-विदेश से आए मत्स्य उद्यमियों, निवेशकों, निर्यातकों और मत्स्य उत्पादकों से विचार साझा किए। प्रदेश में मत्स्य पालन उद्योग को फूड प्रोसेसिंग इंडस्ट्री एवं MSME से जोड़कर भूमि आवंटन सहित अन्य सुविधाएं, प्रोत्साहन और इन्सेंटिव दिया जाएगा। हमारा लक्ष्य प्रदेश में मत्स्य उत्पादन को दोगुना करना है, ताकि मत्स्य उत्पादकों, विक्रेताओं, परिवहनकर्ताओं और मत्स्य पालकों की आय बढ़ सके। इस अवसर पर मध्यप्रदेश मत्स्य पालन निवेश एवं निर्यात मार्गदर्शिका-2026 और एक्सपोर्ट पोर्टल की SOP का विमोचन और रायसेन जिले के बारना जलाशय में निजी निवेश से स्थापित 500 केज कल्चर का शुभारंभ किया। साथ ही, जलाशयों एवं अमृत सरोवरों के एकीकृत विकास की योजना को प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति प्रदान की। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 23, 2026

₹40,000 Crore Investment Proposals Received

Under the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026, the state has received investment proposals worth around ₹40,000 crore.

These investments are expected to create approximately 3.5 lakh direct and indirect employment and self-employment opportunities.

The proposed investments will help develop fish seed production, feed facilities, processing units, cold storage, transportation and export infrastructure.

Fish landing centres and disease diagnosis laboratories will also be developed near reservoirs.

मध्यप्रदेश में मत्स्य पालन को फूड प्रोसेसिंग उद्योग से जोड़ा जाएगा, एकीकृत मत्स्य उद्योगों को MSME के तहत प्रोत्साहन एवं इंसेंटिव दिया जाएगा तथा मत्स्य उद्योग नीति-2026 के अंतर्गत भूमि और अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। https://t.co/QJ6878FWJm — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 23, 2026

₹7,430 Crore Investment in Four Reservoirs

The government plans to invest ₹7,430 crore in developing modern cage culture facilities and related infrastructure at four major reservoirs: Indira Sagar, Bargi, Bansagar and Barna.

The project aims to increase fish production by around 4 lakh metric tonnes.

Under cage culture, fish are raised in specially designed net cages placed inside reservoirs. This method allows fish farming in a controlled environment.

The government also plans to promote aquaponics, hydroponics and greenhouse farming to increase vegetable production and generate employment.

वर्ष 2002-03 तक मध्यप्रदेश में मात्र 7.5 लाख हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में सिंचाई की सुविधा थी, जो आज बढ़कर लगभग 67 लाख हेक्टेयर हो गई है। हमारा लक्ष्य इसे 100 लाख हेक्टेयर तक पहुँचाना है, जिससे किसानों की समृद्धि के साथ मत्स्य पालन को भी नई गति मिलेगी। इसी दिशा में हमारी सरकार ने मछली उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए 1 लाख केज स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 23, 2026

Fish Production to Double in Three Years

Madhya Pradesh has around 4.50 lakh hectares of water area available for fisheries.

During 2025-26, the state recorded fish production of more than 4.95 lakh metric tonnes, reportedly its highest ever.

Under the Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026, the government aims to install around one lakh fish cages in reservoirs and double fish production within the next three years.

The government will introduce modern technology, improved management and better market facilities to achieve the target.

आज भोपाल में माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी ने माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री राजीव रंजन सिंह जी एवं माननीय केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री प्रो. एस.पी. सिंह बघेल जी के साथ नेशनल ‘Fisheries Investors & Exporters Conclave-2026’ का शुभारंभ किया। @LalanSingh_1 @spsinghbaghelpr https://t.co/Bx9RTgcK4O — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 23, 2026

Halali, Indira Sagar to Become Model Fisheries Centres

The Central Government has included Madhya Pradesh in the Reservoir Fisheries Cluster Programme.

Under this initiative, Samrat Ashok Sagar, also known as Halali Reservoir, in Raisen district and Indira Sagar Reservoir in Khandwa district are being developed as model fisheries centres.

These centres will provide facilities for fish seed, feed, production, processing, cold storage, transportation and marketing.

Fish productivity at Halali Reservoir was recorded at 361 kg per hectare annually in 2024-25, which declined to 319 kg per hectare in 2025-26.

According to departmental information, the reservoir has recorded the highest productivity among medium-sized reservoirs.

Pearl, Makhana and Vegetable Farming to Be Promoted

The government also plans to encourage integrated fish farming, allowing farmers to earn additional income from activities such as duck rearing, poultry farming, pearl production and cultivation of lotus, water chestnuts and makhana.

Through aquaponics, farmers will also be able to grow vegetables, flowers and medicinal plants alongside fish.

The initiative is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for rural youth and women associated with self-help groups.

CM Highlights State's Water Resources

Addressing the conference, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has abundant water resources and strong potential for fisheries development.

He said the state's irrigation capacity had increased significantly since 2003 and highlighted Madhya Pradesh's role in launching the country's first river-linking initiative.

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying Union ministers were working like 'Navratnas' to support the country's development.

He said the government's focus would be on transforming fisheries from a traditional occupation into a modern industry that attracts investment, increases production and creates employment across Madhya Pradesh.