MP Govt To Grant Industry Status To Fisheries Sector; ₹40,000 Crore Investment Proposals, 3.5 Lakh Jobs Expected | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has announced plans to give fisheries the status of an industry and make the sector a major contributor to the state's economy. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the fisheries sector would be linked with food processing and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to provide incentives and benefits similar to those available to other industries.
The announcement was made during the National Fisheries Conference held at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal. The Chief Minister also released the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Investment and Export Guide with a single click to encourage private investment and exports.
₹40,000 Crore Investment Proposals Received
Under the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026, the state has received investment proposals worth around ₹40,000 crore.
These investments are expected to create approximately 3.5 lakh direct and indirect employment and self-employment opportunities.
The proposed investments will help develop fish seed production, feed facilities, processing units, cold storage, transportation and export infrastructure.
Fish landing centres and disease diagnosis laboratories will also be developed near reservoirs.
₹7,430 Crore Investment in Four Reservoirs
The government plans to invest ₹7,430 crore in developing modern cage culture facilities and related infrastructure at four major reservoirs: Indira Sagar, Bargi, Bansagar and Barna.
The project aims to increase fish production by around 4 lakh metric tonnes.
Under cage culture, fish are raised in specially designed net cages placed inside reservoirs. This method allows fish farming in a controlled environment.
The government also plans to promote aquaponics, hydroponics and greenhouse farming to increase vegetable production and generate employment.
Fish Production to Double in Three Years
Madhya Pradesh has around 4.50 lakh hectares of water area available for fisheries.
During 2025-26, the state recorded fish production of more than 4.95 lakh metric tonnes, reportedly its highest ever.
Under the Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026, the government aims to install around one lakh fish cages in reservoirs and double fish production within the next three years.
The government will introduce modern technology, improved management and better market facilities to achieve the target.
Halali, Indira Sagar to Become Model Fisheries Centres
The Central Government has included Madhya Pradesh in the Reservoir Fisheries Cluster Programme.
Under this initiative, Samrat Ashok Sagar, also known as Halali Reservoir, in Raisen district and Indira Sagar Reservoir in Khandwa district are being developed as model fisheries centres.
These centres will provide facilities for fish seed, feed, production, processing, cold storage, transportation and marketing.
Fish productivity at Halali Reservoir was recorded at 361 kg per hectare annually in 2024-25, which declined to 319 kg per hectare in 2025-26.
According to departmental information, the reservoir has recorded the highest productivity among medium-sized reservoirs.
Pearl, Makhana and Vegetable Farming to Be Promoted
The government also plans to encourage integrated fish farming, allowing farmers to earn additional income from activities such as duck rearing, poultry farming, pearl production and cultivation of lotus, water chestnuts and makhana.
Through aquaponics, farmers will also be able to grow vegetables, flowers and medicinal plants alongside fish.
The initiative is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for rural youth and women associated with self-help groups.
CM Highlights State's Water Resources
Addressing the conference, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has abundant water resources and strong potential for fisheries development.
He said the state's irrigation capacity had increased significantly since 2003 and highlighted Madhya Pradesh's role in launching the country's first river-linking initiative.
The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying Union ministers were working like 'Navratnas' to support the country's development.
He said the government's focus would be on transforming fisheries from a traditional occupation into a modern industry that attracts investment, increases production and creates employment across Madhya Pradesh.