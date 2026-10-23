MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 Begins In Indore On October 23, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Event | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the MP Semiconductor Summit-2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday and present his vision for developing Madhya Pradesh as a semiconductor hub.

He will also visit an exhibition organised as part of the summit and hold one-on-one meetings with investors and representatives of semiconductor companies.

The discussions will focus on investment opportunities, technical collaboration and the sector's growth potential in the state.

The two-day summit will bring together representatives of domestic and international semiconductor companies, investors, industry experts, academicians and startups.

The event will feature eight panel discussions, five roundtable meetings and four keynote addresses covering semiconductor manufacturing, chip design, advanced packaging and testing, electronics manufacturing, research, innovation and skilled workforce development.

More than 50 companies will showcase their technical capabilities, products and solutions at the exhibition.

The summit aims to foster collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions.

On the opening day, panel discussions will focus on developing Madhya Pradesh as an advanced packaging and testing hub, creating a fabless ecosystem, and strengthening semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.