45 ESIC Medical College Intern Doctors Go On Strike Over Unpaid Stipend In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 45 intern doctors at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital went on strike on Wednesday over the non-payment of their stipend for the past four months. Despite repeated written complaints and representations to the hospital management and senior officials, the doctors said their demand for a monthly stipend of Rs 30,070 remains unresolved, causing financial difficulties.

The interns had submitted a memorandum on Oct 15, warning that they would begin a peaceful strike on the hospital premises if the issue was not resolved by Oct 21. With no action taken on their demand by the deadline, the doctors proceeded with the strike on Wednesday.

According to the interns, they are entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 30,070 but have not received the amount for four months. They said they perform duties for long hours, similar to junior and senior doctors, but are struggling to manage their daily expenses due to the delay in payment.

The interns said the prolonged delay has affected their ability to meet basic living costs, particularly those who have relocated from other cities for their medical training.

Interns bear accommodation and food expenses

Intern doctor Ashish Gupta said several interns had come to the institution from different cities across Madhya Pradesh for training. However, the absence of hostel facilities has forced them to live in rented accommodation, while the lack of a mess facility means they must arrange their own meals.

He said the non-payment of the stipend for four consecutive months has worsened their financial condition, as they have to bear rent, food and other essential expenses without receiving their entitled monthly amount.

The doctors said they had submitted memorandums to senior officials, including the labour health commissioner, seeking intervention. On Wednesday, they also took out a bike rally and went to meet the commissioner of police as part of their efforts to draw attention to the issue.

Protest planned for Oct 22

The interns have announced plans for a protest on Oct 22 if their demand remains unmet. They maintained that their agitation would remain peaceful and was aimed solely at securing payment of the pending stipend. The doctors have urged the hospital management to take an immediate decision and provide written confirmation regarding the release of their dues.

They said they would continue to press for a resolution until the issue is addressed.