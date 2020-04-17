MP Govt to extend tenure of dist, janpad panchayat presidents amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: The state government has decided to extend the tenure of district and janpad panchayats presidents, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Friday.

While holding discussions with a delegation of the district and janpad panchayat presidents at CM House, Chouhan informed that the tenure of panchayat representatives will last till the next elections.

These representatives serve as an important link between the administration and the public, said the chief minister, adding that in current situation it was not possible to hold elections.

Keeping in view the responsibility of the representatives of rural areas in this time of corona crisis, their tenure needs to be extended, this will enable them to work freely and coordinate between the public and the administration, said Chouhan.

Be it helping people during lockdown, making people aware, the responsibilities of public representatives have become all the more crucial , said Chouhan, elaborating that these representatives will play a vital role in accelerating all these activities. People's representatives will also be able to help the state get out of the Corona crisis, said CM.

MLA- Gopal Bhargava, district panchayat presidents Toran Singh Dangi (Vidisha), Dr. Anita Jaiprakash Kirar (Raisen), Raviraj Singh Yadav (Panna) and Janpad president Sanjay Dubey were present at the meeting.

Few relaxations after Apr 20: CM

The CM said that after April 20, some restrictions will be relaxed in line with the guidelines of the Centre. In areas that do not fall within the periphery of hotspots and containment, works like MNREGA to give employment to labourers and other small construction works will be started. This will also speed up the economy, he added.