'MP Govt Takes Education-Related Issues Sensitively,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Amid State-Wide Student Protest In MP | VIDEO | Represenatative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the massive student protests being held not only in Delhi but also across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that his government is committed to improving the state's education system.

'We treat education-related issues with sensitivity'

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "Hum shiksha se jude sabhi maslon ko sanvedansheel tarike se lete hain, chahe shikshak varg ka ho, chahe vidyarthi varg ka ho."

"(We treat all issues related to education with sensitivity, whether they concern teachers or students.)"

'It is our duty to improve the state's education system'

He further said, "Ullekhniya hai ki Rashtriya Shiksha Neeti lagu karne wala rajya Madhya Pradesh hai. Teen sarkari vishwavidyalaya kholne ke liye bhi Madhya Pradesh ne apne one-and-a-half years ke karyakal mein mauka diya hai. Aur ye kisi par hum ehsan nahi kar rahe hain, ye hamari duty hai. Ye hamare apne vidyarthiyon ke hit mein liye gaye nirnaye hain."

"(It is worth noting that Madhya Pradesh is implementing the National Education Policy. During its one-and-a-half-year tenure, the state has also paved the way for the establishment of three government universities. We are not doing anyone a favour by this. It is our duty. These decisions have been taken in the interest of our own students.)"

'Four fast-track courts set up'

मध्यप्रदेश में इंदौर, भोपाल, ग्वालियर और जबलपुर में युवाओं से जुड़े मसलों पर त्वरित निर्णय के लिए चार फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट बनाने जा रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/PilGNXX66S — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

Regarding the protests being held in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav had earlier said, "I hope the examinations in the coming days are conducted smoothly. We have set up fast-track courts in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The Prime Minister has a positive approach towards students. I am confident that whatever he and the Central Government do will be in the best interest of the country. Madhya Pradesh is always at the forefront of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies."

Meanwhile, protests against the alleged NEET paper leak and the reported police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have spread across Madhya Pradesh.

In Indore, a demonstration at Tantya Bhil Square has continued for 25 days, growing from five students to thousands of participants.

Police are monitoring the protest using drones, while similar demonstrations are being held in several other districts across the state.