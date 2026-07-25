Madhya Pradesh High Court Sets Up 4 Fast Track Courts To Dispose Of Paper Leak Cases Within 3 Months

Madhya Pradesh High Court | Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has designated four special fast-track courts to hear cases related to examination paper leaks and other irregularities, directing them to dispose of cases within three months of the filing of charge sheets.

The decision came two days after the Central government assured the setting up of fast-track courts to hear cases related to malpractices in examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), following widespread protests by students and activists over the alleged medical entrance examination paper leak in May and demands for accountability.

Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia on Friday designated district and additional sessions courts in four districts as special fast-track courts to try offences under the Lok Pariksha (Anuchit Sadhano Ka Nivaran) Adhiniyam, 2024, and related offences.

High Court of Madhya Pradesh designates District and Additional Sessions Courts as Special Fast Track Courts to conduct speedy trials of offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.



The designated courts… pic.twitter.com/qqy4fMd6uU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 24, 2026

A day earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that fast-track courts would be set up in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur for the speedy trial of paper leak cases and to ensure swift justice and stringent punishment for those found guilty.

मध्यप्रदेश में इंदौर, भोपाल, ग्वालियर और जबलपुर में युवाओं से जुड़े मसलों पर त्वरित निर्णय के लिए चार फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट बनाने जा रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/PilGNXX66S — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

The designated courts are the Court of the 18th District and Additional Sessions Judge, Praveen Patel, in Bhopal; the Court of the 8th District and Additional Sessions Judge, Vishal Akhand, in Gwalior; the Court of the 27th District and Additional Sessions Judge, Anand Kumar Sehlam, in Jabalpur; and the Court of the 26th District and Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Shubhra Singh, in Indore, according to a government statement.

The initiative aims to maintain the sanctity, transparency and credibility of public examinations and ensure the speedy disposal of such cases, the statement said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has designated district and additional sessions courts as special fast-track courts for the speedy disposal of cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.



The… pic.twitter.com/OShh18Bv2w — United News of India (@uniindianews) July 24, 2026

Read Also NEET Paper Leak: Anger Spills Across Madhya Pradesh

The special fast-track courts will hear offences punishable under the Lok Pariksha (Anuchit Sadhano Ka Nivaran) Adhiniyam, 2024, offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, related to such cases, and other connected matters investigated by agencies referred by the State or Central governments.

The jurisdiction of each special fast-track court will extend to designated districts adjoining its headquarters to ensure effective judicial administration across the state, the statement added.

The High Court has directed the concerned principal district and sessions judges to ensure that the designated special fast-track courts make every effort to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months from the date of submission of the charge sheet.

The establishment of these special fast-track courts is expected to ensure the speedy prosecution and disposal of cases involving offences related to public examinations.