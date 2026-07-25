NEET Paper Leak: Anger Spills Across Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of students staged a sit-in in Bhopal on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a failure to ensure a fair examination system.

Protests over alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations and recent police action against students in Delhi spread across several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Students raised slogans and demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.

At Board Office Square in Bhopal, a woman protester drew attention by carrying a placard referring to the Union minister as a "cutie" in a satirical manner. "We have gathered here and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The NEET paper leak is not the only issue. Several examination paper leaks and irregularities have surfaced in the last two years, including SSC and CBSE," the protesters said.

Protests were also reported from several other districts. In Barwani, students erected a temporary plastic-sheet shelter to continue their sit-in despite the rain. In Sheopur, protesters marched nearly four kilometres to the Collectorate before staging a two-hour demonstration.

In Betul, students protested at Ambedkar Chowk and reiterated their demand for the Union minister's resignation, while a relay hunger strike continued at the district auditorium.