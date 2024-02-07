MP: Govt Set To Take Action That Will Scare Pants Off Guilty, Says CM Yadav

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the government will take such an action as will scare the pants off those responsible for the Harda tragedy.

It will set a precedent for those who run illegal firecracker factories posing a hazard to public health, Yadav said.

He made the statement during his visit to the district hospital on Wednesday when he inquired after the health of those injured in an explosion in a firecracker factory at Bairagarh in Harda on Tuesday.

He directed the doctors and medical staff of the hospital to provide all help to the injured.

Yadav said the government would stand by the families who lost their near and dear ones and those who sustained injuries in the tragedy.

The government will spare no effort to provide each victim with medical and other aids, Yadav said.

Those undergoing treatment at the hospital told Yadav that the explosion ruined their families and destroyed their livestock, the only source of their livelihood.

The Chief Minister asked collector Rishi Garg to make a list of houses that turned into rubbles and help the victims to get houses.

Yadav also directed Garg to provide financial aid to those who lost their cattle.

Former minister Kamal Patel, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Dubey, additional director general of police Jaideep Prasad and other officials were present during the Chief Minister’s visit to the hospital.

Seriously injured to get Rs 1L

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said five seriously injured people – Govind Moolchand Chandel, Hemant Dinesh, Asgar Sajjad Hussain, Yusuf Akhtar and Ghanshyam Narmada Prasad – will be given a financial aid of Rs 1lakh each.

He also interacted with the family members of those who were killed in the incident and assured them of all possible help by the government.

Yadav visits blast site

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also inspected the site where the explosion occurred.

He took feedback on the incident from commissioner of Narmadapuram division Pawan Kumar Sharma.

Yadav also directed the officials, who were inquiring into the case to submit reports soon, so that the government might act against the guilty.

The Chief Minister also met the family members of Priyanshu Prajapati who was killed in the incident and condoled with them.