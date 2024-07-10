MP: Govt Mulls Dress Code For PM College Of Excellence, Plans To Roll Out In Other Govt Colleges As Well

Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mulling over rolling out dress code in PM College of Excellence. Discussion is underway with suggestions being sought from students and guardians.

The government intends to develop a favourable atmosphere to introduce dress code in other government colleges as well once the decision on PM College of Excellence.

Interacting with Free Press, minister for higher education Inder Singh Parmar said contemplation is underway to introduce dress code in PM College of Excellence which are going to come up in every district of the state soon. Suggestion of all the stakeholders including guardians, students and officers of the department would be solicited, said the minister.

Stating that a decision on the colour is yet to be taken, Parmar said that dress would be such that no one or any community including Muslim shall raise objection to it.

On being asked if Muslim girls insist on coming to colleges wearing Hijab, the minister said that the dress code will be such that no section of society would have any issue. 'Our dress code will be acceptable to all,' he claimed. The dress code in PM College of Excellence will bring discipline and a feeling of equality, said the minister, adding that so far no time has been set for introducing the dress code.

The work on dress code is being done after getting suggestions. So far, no colour has been fixed for dress code and also the tie has done away with under the proposed dress code.

The parameters are being fixed for the dress code and even Muslim community membersí suggestions would be sought along with others. The dress will be simple

Currently, private colleges are having their separate dress code.

