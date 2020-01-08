MP Govt mulling ration at doorstep to elderly living alone: Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar

BHOPAL: The government is planning to home delivery ration to elderly people living alone, said food and civil supplies minister Praduymn Singh Tomar.

Presenting the one year achievement of the department here on Wednesday, the minister said that the in an attempt to make things easy for old age people living alone, the government is considering to ensure delivery of household ration at their door steps.

The department had started many new schemes and also brought transparency to ensure that people reap all benefit, said the minister. The minister informed that the department has started verifying ration-card holders through the M-Ration Mitra mobile App. “Till date 37 per cent verification is completed and the process is on,” said Tomar.

The department started providing sugar from the public distribution shops and now it is available at Rs 20 kg to per person of a family, he said.

Claiming that Centre government was copying state’s One-State-One-Card policy, Tomar said NDA government is all set to roll out the policy this month in 11 states, whereas Madhya Pradesh had launched the programme a year back. Under the scheme, any of the card holder can buy ration from any PDS shop across the state.

No financial support from centre: Tomar

The food and civil supplies minister accused the Centre government of not giving required financial support to the state. GoI had not lifted 4.50 lakh metric ton of rice and 8 lakh metric ton wheat; the amount of Rs 12,000 crore is pending with centre government, said Prayudumn Singh Tomar.

Because of irrelevant decision of the Union Government the prices of onion had increased and now, said minister adding, “Now when the crop of our farmers has started coming in the market, the centre government is importing onion from Turkey. We will not to lift the imported onion”. Centre government has stopped the ‘Ujjawal Yojan’ in the state after the assembly elections and due to which more than 16 lakh eligible people are waiting to get the LPG connection, alleged minister.